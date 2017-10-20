ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Playboy to feature 1st-ever transgender playmate

Playboy magazine will feature it's first-ever transgender playmate. French model Ines Rau will appear in the November issue.

A top executive at the magazine said the decision is in line with their mission to embrace changing attitudes about sex.

The model described it as "a compliment like I've never had."

Playboy tweeted the announcement Wednesday saying, "Being a woman is just being a woman."

On Thursday, Playboy tweeted, "Standing on the right side of history," along with a reaction from social media:

"To those who can't handle this, Hugh Hefner fought for the rights of ALL people. This is beautiful to see."
