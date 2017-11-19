The international superstar performed stories above the ground off the side of the JW Mariott in Downtown Los Angeles on Sunday night.
"This is by far the craziest, most insane thing I've ever attempted to do," the singer said earlier in the weekend.
Social media singled out the performances as a highlight of the evening, with many complimenting the performance while others talked about the anxiety of watching her perform so high off the ground.
previous singers just swaying around the stage and still their voices unstable but then we have pink literally hanging from a building and still singing live, doing aerial acrobatics. amazing. a queen— ⛅️ (@hoxeokie) November 20, 2017
Stop the show, turn out the lights and lock the doors. How do you even follow that. Unreal performance by #pink at the #AMAs pic.twitter.com/ZLZx2gFJew pic.twitter.com/9qQjLD4vGJ— Darin Blanchard (@sandblanch) November 20, 2017
Pink is really doing flips on 100 stories high buildings and she still was able to keep her voice stable, now that’s talent. #AMAs— Izzy🌞INTERNATIONAL K-POP GROUP BTS 👑 (@ultpcysobi) November 20, 2017
And a special thanks to @pink for cutting my life expectancy short from the stress that just gave me— Dalton Rapattoni (@DaltonRapattoni) November 20, 2017