ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

P!nk stuns with gravity-defying performance off side of hotel on American Music Awards

EMBED </>More Videos

"This is by far the craziest, most insane thing I've ever attempted to do." - P!nk (American Music Awards® clips provided by DCP Rights, LLC)

P!nk is known for daring performances at the American Music Awards, but the "Raise Your Glass" singer just raised the bar.

The international superstar performed stories above the ground off the side of the JW Mariott in Downtown Los Angeles on Sunday night.

"This is by far the craziest, most insane thing I've ever attempted to do," the singer said earlier in the weekend.

Social media singled out the performances as a highlight of the evening, with many complimenting the performance while others talked about the anxiety of watching her perform so high off the ground.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC and this station.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentamerican music awardsmusic newsbuzzworthy
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Here are your 2017 AMA winners
AMAs honor first responders in show open
PHOTOS: 2017 AMAs red carpet fashion
Russell Simmons accused of sexually assaulting teen model
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
1 dead, dozens displaced in Bensenville apartment fire
2 children, ages 10 and 13, missing from Lakeview
Trump says he should have left UCLA players in Chinese jail
Gunman attempts to kidnap 2 teens waiting for school bus on West Side
Body of Valparaiso man, 20, recovered from NW Indiana lake
Russell Simmons accused of sexually assaulting teen model
Special Counsel sends wide-ranging request for documents to Justice Department
Border Patrol agent killed in southwest Texas
Show More
Man charged with stabbing off-duty CPD officer in 'domestic incident'
Chicago plans to sue U.S. Steel over toxins spilled into Lake Michigan
PHOTOS: Dogs, cats in need of homes for Thanksgiving
Police: Man charged after bumping erect penis against woman at Midway CTA stop
Jingle bell nearly cost toddler a finger
More News
Top Video
1 dead, dozens displaced in Bensenville apartment fire
Waddle's World: Nov. 19, 2017
Newsviews: Holiday shopping season
Shots fired in attempted robbery on Green Line train in South Loop
More Video