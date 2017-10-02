ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Police: Tom Petty hospitalized in California

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers perform on the 40th Anniversary Tour at Wrigley Field on Thursday, June 29, 2017, in Chicago. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES (WLS) --
The Los Angeles County Sheriff confirmed that musician Tom Petty was hospitalized Sunday night, but could not confirm his condition or reports he suffered a heart attack or died.

The Malibu Police Department confirmed they responded to Petty's home Sunday night at 10:50 p.m. and that he was taken to UCLA Medical Center in unknown condition. Neither the Sheriff's Department nor the Malibu police would confirm reports that the singer, who is 66, suffered a heart attack, nor that he had died.

Petty's agent also declined to comment on his condition.

This is a breaking new story. Check back with abc7chicago.com for updates.
