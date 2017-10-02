The Los Angeles County Sheriff confirmed that musician Tom Petty was hospitalized Sunday night, but could not confirm his condition or reports he suffered a heart attack or died.The Malibu Police Department confirmed they responded to Petty's home Sunday night at 10:50 p.m. and that he was taken to UCLA Medical Center in unknown condition. Neither the Sheriff's Department nor the Malibu police would confirm reports that the singer, who is 66, suffered a heart attack, nor that he had died.Petty's agent also declined to comment on his condition.