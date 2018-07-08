ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Pop star Justin Bieber engaged to model Hailey Baldwin, according to reports

EMBED </>More Videos

Singer Justin Bieber has popped the question to model Hailey Baldwin, according to multiple reports. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

By ABC7.com staff
THE BAHAMAS --
Singer Justin Bieber has popped the question to model Hailey Baldwin, according to multiple reports.

The couple, who dated in 2016 before splitting, reportedly got engaged in the Bahamas on Saturday night.

Bieber's father Jeremy addressed his son on Instagram, writing "proud is an understatement! Excited for the next chapter!"

Pattie Mallette, Bieber's mother, also appeared to hint at the engagement on social media.

Two eyewitnesses reportedly said they were at a restaurant in the Bahamas when Bieber's security told everyone to put their phones away as something special was about to happen.

Hailey Baldwin is the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebrity engagementsengagementjustin bieberu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Tyler Perry gifts Tiffany Haddish a brand new Tesla
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Next on Windy City LIVE
'Ant-Man and The Wasp' soar to the big screen this week
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Thailand cave rescue: Divers rescue 4 boys trapped in cave
Federal investigators examining helicopter crash on Far South Side
Child dies after apartment fire in Grand Crossing
9 injured after horse-drawn carriage flips at Fox River Resort
Oklahoma man faces jail time for overdue movie rental
Surveillance video released of Ashburn burglary suspects
Police searching for NW Side hit-and-run driver
Jet Blue flight crew helps dog having trouble breathing
Show More
1 killed in Hebron, Ind. firework accident
Suspects caught on video beating elderly man in Calif.
Armed robberies near U of C campus in Hyde Park spark alert
Anti-violence protesters shut down Dan Ryan
More News