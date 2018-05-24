'Power' star Omari Hardwick stops by

The star of hit Startz show, "Power," Omari Hardwick, stopped by Windy City Live to chat about Gentleman Jack "Real to Reel" event. Real to Reel is a national short film contest and local film screening tour supporting emerging black filmmakers.
Real to Reel is making their second tour stop in Chicago Thursday tonight, May 24th, at Park West at 7pm. Attendees must be 21 or older and can register for free at GentlemanJackFilm.com.
entertainmentWindy City LIVEfilm festival