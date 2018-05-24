WINDY CITY LIVE

'Power' star Omari Hardwick stops by

EMBED </>More Videos

The star of hit Startz show, "Power," Omari Hardwick, stopped by Windy City Live to chat about Gentleman Jack "Real to Reel" event. (WLS)

The star of hit Startz show, "Power," Omari Hardwick, stopped by Windy City Live to chat about Gentleman Jack "Real to Reel" event. Real to Reel is a national short film contest and local film screening tour supporting emerging black filmmakers.

Real to Reel is making their second tour stop in Chicago Thursday tonight, May 24th, at Park West at 7pm. Attendees must be 21 or older and can register for free at GentlemanJackFilm.com.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentWindy City LIVEfilm festival
WINDY CITY LIVE
Chicago Dogs baseball kicks off inaugural season
Veteran Surprise with Volunteers of America of Illinois
Joonas Suotamo talks about playing Chewbacca
franklyHANK: TV Reboots, Rebel Wilson, Relapse & Revival
More Windy City LIVE
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Joonas Suotamo talks about playing Chewbacca
franklyHANK: TV Reboots, Rebel Wilson, Relapse & Revival
CNN: Morgan Freeman accused of sexual harassment
Woody Harrelson, Thandie Newton, Chewbacca on the new Han Solo movie
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
North Korea summit: Trump cancels meeting with Kim Jong Un
Mom charged in kidnapping of 3-month-old daughter
Armed woman shot to death by police in Gurnee linked to Antioch incident
Warriors' Steve Kerr: New anthem policy 'typical of NFL'
Freight train derails in Aurora, drivers should avoid area
VIDEO: Suspect sought in violent robbery at Best Buy
Harvey Weinstein to surrender in NYC on sex crime charges
School resource officer who stopped Dixon school shooting speaks out
Show More
Census: Chicago's population drops 3rd year in a row
CNN: Morgan Freeman accused of sexual harassment
Weather warms up, but Lake Michigan stays cold
Georgia jury awards $1 billion after guard rapes teen
2 women robbed at gunpoint in Old Town
More News