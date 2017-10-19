PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

Presidential Twitter Library pops up in Chicago

Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicagoans can reminisce over President Donald Trump's Twitter career this weekend at "The Daily Show Presents: The Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library."

The pop-up exhibit inside Union Station pokes fun at some of the president's more infamous Tweets, such as those related to birtherism. Framed like paintings, the Tweets come with lampooning commentary likely to draw a chuckle.

"Why wait for a presidential library? Let's just showcase his many accomplishments as soon as possible," said Daily Show Correspondent Ronny Chieng.

The mock library teases those Trump has attacked on Twitter as well--Lyin' Ted and Crooked Hillary included. There's even a medal commemorating Trump's victory in the Bushkrieg. The medal says "Jeb!"

Visitors can try Tweeting under pressure themselves, sitting atop a golden toilet inside a model Oval Office. There's a Trump wig and Make America Great Again hat at the ready.

The Twitter Library was first on display in New York City over the summer and it's in Chicago this weekend only.

You can stop by from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
