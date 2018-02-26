ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Pretty Woman: The Musical' hits Chicago stage next month

EMBED </>More Videos

"Pretty Woman: The Musical" opens at the Oriental Theatre on March 13. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Nearly 30 years since the mega-hit "Pretty Woman," the musical version of the story is set to open at Chicago's Oriental Theatre.

"Pretty Woman: The Musical" is Chicago's next theater warm-up for Broadway, and will open to the public on March 13.

Julia Roberts and Richard Gere appeared in the original, but the musical roster is also quite impressive.

Director/choreographer Jerry Mitchell, a two-time Tony award winner, is at the helm of the musical. He has used Chicago as a try-out three times before for shows, including "Kinky Boots," "On Your Feet" and "Gotta Dance."

Mitchell said he's a Midwest guy, growing up two hours from Chicago, which is why he likes the city.

"I saw 'Chorus Line' at the Shubert Theatre. It was the beginning of my birth into the theatre," he said. "It's a comforting place to work."

Northwestern alum Kathleen Marshall stood in Monday for her late father Garry Marshall, who directed the original film and co-wrote on the musical version.

"He really wanted this to be a musical. He wanted to get this to Broadway. He had one show that did not do well. He just thought 'Pretty Woman,' they are characters that are so beloved," Marshall said of her father.

Samantha Barks, of the 2012 film version of "Les Miserable," will play the Julia Roberts' role of Vivian.

"It's an exciting challenge to put a little of yourself into and try out new things," Barks said.

Steve Kazee, winner of a 2012 Best Musical Actor Tony, will step into Richard Gere's shoes.

"I know that what we have is good. And the name 'Pretty Woman' itself is a hot. I mean the fact that once this show was introduced being done, it made worldwide press within seconds," Kazee said.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentlive musicmusicaltheaterChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Anthony Gonzalez, the star in Pixar's 'Coco'
Kim Kardashian shares 1st pic of 3rd baby
Ensa Cosby, Bill Cosby's daughter, dies at 44
Maple syrup hikes return to Lake County
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Video evidence: New charges against 16 inmates in county jail fracas
2 girls, ages 6 and 14, shot in Hermosa
Family devastated after ICE arrests father doing yard work at own home
Kim Kardashian shares 1st pic of 3rd baby
IHOP raises money for Children's Hospitals with free pancakes
Ensa Cosby, Bill Cosby's daughter, dies at 44
Chipotle offering free food for hockey fans
Kankakee River expected to crest at historic level
Show More
Medical student fatally stabbed while studying in library
TOUGH TO WATCH: Uber driver robbed, nearly killed by armed men
Mayor announces O'Hare expansion plans
Archdiocese of Chicago appoints full-time violence prevention director
Gun control bill named for slain CPD commander to be introduced in Springfield
More News
Top Video
I-TEAM: Red Light Camera Traps?
Video evidence: New charges against 16 inmates in county jail fracas
Mayor announces O'Hare expansion plans
Kankakee River expected to crest at historic level
More Video