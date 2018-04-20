ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Producer and DJ known as Avicii found dead at 28

In this Aug. 30, 2013 file photo, the Grammy-nominated Swedish DJ-producer, Avicii poses for a portrait, in New York. Avicii released his debut album, "True," on Sept. 17, 2013. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK --
The Swedish-born producer and DJ known as Avicii has been found dead in Oman.

Publicist Diana Baron said in a statement that the 28-year-old DJ, born Tim Bergling, was in Muscat, Oman.

Avicii was a pioneer of the contemporary Electronic Dance Movement and a rare DJ capable of worldwide arena tour. He won two MTV Music Awards, one Billboard Music Award and earned two Grammy nominations. His biggest hit was "Le7els."

His death comes just days after he was nominated for a Billboard Music Award for top dance/electronic album for his EP "Avicii (01)."

His hits include "Wake Me Up!" ''The Days" and "You Make Me."

IN MEMORIAM: Celebrities and notable figures who have recently passed away
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebrity deathsmusic
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Next on Windy City LIVE
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
'Heartbreak Hotel' to bring The King to Chicago
First Saudi cinema opens with popcorn and 'Black Panther'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Woman killed in Lakeview hit-and-run crash ID'd
Students across Chicago area take part in walkout on Columbine anniversary
Dad of kids murdered by nanny 'hugged every' juror 'I could'
Cartoon depicts Barbara Bush reunion with daughter she lost to cancer
1 student injured in Florida high school shooting; suspect in custody, officials say
LA Fitness apologizes after employees call cops on black gym member in NJ
Cannabis college: Marijuana offered as a major as industry grows
Southwest sends letter, $5K check, $1K voucher to passengers
Show More
Boy, 2, fatally struck by minivan in West Englewood ID'd
Dad stabbed while holding 5-year-old daughter at CA restaurant
How April 20 became a pot day
NC man hoping to sell iPhone dragged by car in terrifying Craigslist scam
More News