ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Program Note: Cubs-Cardinals game, General Hospital, Jeopardy

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Due to coverage of the game between the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals General Hospital and Jeopardy will be broadcast overnight.


The game will be played at 1:20 p.m. on Thursday at Wrigley Field and will be broadcast on ABC7.

Thursday, April 19th:
1:00p Chicago Cubs vs Cardinals (1:20p first pitch)

4:00p ABC 7 Eyewitness News
5:00p ABC 7 Eyewitness News

5:30p ABC's World News with David Muir
6:00p ABC 7 Eyewitness News

**IMPORTANT NOTE** Because of Thursday's broadcast of the Cubs game the following daytime programming will move to over night on Thursday night into Friday early morning:
General Hospital will air at 1:05 a.m.
Jeopardy will air at 2:05 a.m.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentChicago CubsSt. Louis Cardinalswrigley fieldjeopardygeneral hospitalChicagoWrigleyville
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Next on Windy City LIVE
Amy Schumer, Aidy Bryant shine in 'I Feel Pretty'
Johnny Galecki returns as David on 'Roseanne'
The women of 'Scandal' on female empowerment
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Postal worker sexually abused in Ashburn
Chicago Weather: Slick roads lead to crashes across area
Gas Buddy, Shop Your Way gives away free gas to Chicago drivers
2 men arrested at Philadelphia Starbucks speak out
Doctor who treated Prince pays $30K for illegal prescription
4-year-old boy summoned for jury duty in Pa.
Krispy Kreme's new Lemon Glaze Doughnut to debut for 1 week only
WATCH: Yankees reach out to bullied girl who posted heart-wrenching video
Show More
Thieves target Texas courthouse ATM for 3rd time in a week
Death of the father of former Trump advisor H.R. McMaster labeled 'suspicious'
Wife of Spurs coach Gregg Popovich passes away
Woman claims officers hit, kicked husband during CA traffic stop
Mom drunk, kids drugged when SUV plunged off cliff, sheriff says
More News