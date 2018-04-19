Program Note: Cubs-Cardinals game, General Hospital, Jeopardy

Due to coverage of the game between the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals General Hospital and Jeopardy will be broadcast overnight.The game will be played at 1:20 p.m. on Thursday at Wrigley Field and will be broadcast on ABC7.1:00p Chicago Cubs vs Cardinals (1:20p first pitch)4:00p ABC 7 Eyewitness News5:00p ABC 7 Eyewitness News5:30p ABC's World News with David Muir6:00p ABC 7 Eyewitness NewsBecause of Thursday's broadcast of the Cubs game the following daytime programming will move to over night on Thursday night into Friday early morning: