Program Note: Cubs-Cardinals game, General Hospital, Jeopardy

CHICAGO (WLS) --Due to coverage of the game between the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals General Hospital and Jeopardy will be broadcast overnight.
The game will be played at 1:20 p.m. on Thursday at Wrigley Field and will be broadcast on ABC7.
Thursday, April 19th:
1:00p Chicago Cubs vs Cardinals (1:20p first pitch)
4:00p ABC 7 Eyewitness News
5:00p ABC 7 Eyewitness News
5:30p ABC's World News with David Muir
6:00p ABC 7 Eyewitness News
**IMPORTANT NOTE** Because of Thursday's broadcast of the Cubs game the following daytime programming will move to over night on Thursday night into Friday early morning:
General Hospital will air at 1:05 a.m.
Jeopardy will air at 2:05 a.m.