Program Note: Cubs-Giants game, General Hospital, Jeopardy

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Due to coverage of the game between the Chicago Cubs and SF Giants, General Hospital and Jeopardy! will be broadcast overnight.


The game is being played Friday afternoon on ABC7.

Thursday, April 19th:
1:00p Chicago Cubs vs Cardinals (1:20p first pitch)

4:00p ABC 7 Eyewitness News
5:00p ABC 7 Eyewitness News

5:30p ABC's World News with David Muir
6:00p ABC 7 Eyewitness News

**IMPORTANT NOTE** Because of today's broadcast of the Cubs game, the following daytime programming will move to overnight:
General Hospital will air at 1:05 a.m.
Jeopardy! will air at 2:05 a.m.
