Program Note: Cubs-Giants game, General Hospital, Jeopardy

Due to coverage of the game between the Chicago Cubs and SF Giants, General Hospital and Jeopardy! will be broadcast overnight.The game is being played Friday afternoon on ABC7.1:00p Chicago Cubs vs Cardinals (1:20p first pitch)4:00p ABC 7 Eyewitness News5:00p ABC 7 Eyewitness News5:30p ABC's World News with David Muir6:00p ABC 7 Eyewitness NewsBecause of today's broadcast of the Cubs game, the following daytime programming will move to overnight: