Program Note: Cubs-Pirates game, General Hospital

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Due to coverage of the game between the Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates, General Hospital will be broadcast overnight.


The game is being played Monday afternoon on ABC7.

Monday, May 28th:
12:00p Chicago Cubs vs Pirates (12:35p first pitch)
3:30p Jeopardy!
4:00p ABC 7 Eyewitness News
5:00p ABC 7 Eyewitness News

5:30p ABC's World News with David Muir
6:00p ABC 7 Eyewitness News

**IMPORTANT NOTE** Because of today's broadcast of the Cubs game, the following daytime programming will move to overnight:
General Hospital will air at 1:05 a.m.
