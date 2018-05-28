Program Note: Cubs-Pirates game, General Hospital

Due to coverage of the game between the Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates, General Hospital will be broadcast overnight.The game is being played Monday afternoon on ABC7.12:00p Chicago Cubs vs Pirates (12:35p first pitch)3:30p Jeopardy!4:00p ABC 7 Eyewitness News5:00p ABC 7 Eyewitness News5:30p ABC's World News with David Muir6:00p ABC 7 Eyewitness NewsBecause of today's broadcast of the Cubs game, the following daytime programming will move to overnight: