Traffic
TELEVISION
Program Note: Jeopardy, March 24, 2017
Friday, March 24, 2017 04:18PM
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Due to ABC News coverage of the health care bill, Jeopardy will be seen late night at 1:05 a.m.
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
