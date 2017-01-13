Live Broadcast
TELEVISION
Program Note: The View, January 13, 2017
Friday, January 13, 2017 11:28AM
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Due to ABC 7 coverage of the Department of Justice report on the Chicago Police Department, The View will be seen late night at 1:35 a.m.
Email
share
share
tweet
email
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
