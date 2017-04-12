Program Note: Wednesday April 12, 2017

Due to ABC7 coverage of the Chicago Cubs vs L.A. Dodgers game a number of programs will be broadcast at different times.6:30p Chicago's World Champions Ring Ceremony7:00p MLB:Chicago Cubs vs LA Dodgers10:00p ABC 7 Eyewitness News10:35p Jimmy Kimmel Live11:35p Nightline12:05a Windy City Live (Listed as Thu)3:35a ABC's World News Now7:00p Grey's Anatomy8:01p Scandal9:00p The Catch10:00p ABC 7 Eyewitness News10:35p Jimmy Kimmel Live11:35p Nightline1:05a ABC 7 Eyewitness News (Repeat)1:35a Right This Minute2:05a Right This Minute2:35a ABC's World News Now