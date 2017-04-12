  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
TELEVISION

Program Note: Wednesday April 12, 2017

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Due to ABC7 coverage of the Chicago Cubs vs L.A. Dodgers game a number of programs will be broadcast at different times.

The Goldbergs, Speechless, Modern Family, Blackish, and Wheel of Fortune will be seen latenight Wednesday into early Thursday morning. Designated Survivor will be seen latenight Thursday into early Friday morning. See complete schedule below.

Wednesday, April 12th Schedule:
6:30p Chicago's World Champions Ring Ceremony
7:00p MLB:Chicago Cubs vs LA Dodgers
10:00p ABC 7 Eyewitness News
10:35p Jimmy Kimmel Live
11:35p Nightline
12:05a Windy City Live (Listed as Thu)
1:05a The Goldbergs
1:35a Speechless
2:05a Modern Family
2:35a Blackish
3:05a Wheel of Fortune
3:35a ABC's World News Now

Thursday, April 13th Schedule:
7:00p Grey's Anatomy
8:01p Scandal
9:00p The Catch

10:00p ABC 7 Eyewitness News
10:35p Jimmy Kimmel Live
11:35p Nightline
12:05a Designated Survivor
1:05a ABC 7 Eyewitness News (Repeat)
1:35a Right This Minute
2:05a Right This Minute
2:35a ABC's World News Now
Related Topics:
entertainmenttelevisiondesignated survivorblack'ishwheel of fortuneCubsChicago Cubs
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TELEVISION
Help boy with down Syndrome get birthday wish from Rider Strong
HGTV host Egypt Sherrod
News anchor learns of husband's death on live TV
Chicago's World Champions Ring Ceremony
More television
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
David Ross returns to Wrigley Field with Lindsay Arnold
Legendary hip hop duo The Cool Kids
HGTV host Egypt Sherrod
Sweepstakes, Rules, Promotions
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Judge killed, woman wounded in South Side shooting
Chicago Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect
VIDEO: United passenger dragged off overbooked flight at O'Hare
Body of missing 22-year-old kayaker recovered
David Ross returns to Wrigley Field with Lindsay Arnold
Police: 2 dead, 2 critically injured in elementary school shooting
Triple murder suspect leaps to death at courthouse
Show More
Northwestern rower missing; recovery effort underway in Lincolnwood
Cubs to raise championship banner at Wrigley opener
Illinois College to offer scholarships to play video games
7 dead, 28 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
NASA puts Earth up for adoption
More News
Photos
Carol Stream woman celebrates 110th birthday
3 dead in St. Louis explosion: Boiler thrust through roof crashes into nearby business
Mailman pranked with ridiculously long letter
FBI re-releases dozens of 9/11 Pentagon photos after glitch
More Photos