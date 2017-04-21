Promotions, Sweepstakes, Rules

SWEEPSTAKES

CHICAGO (WLS) --
This is the place to find links to the various sweepstakes, rules, and promotions from ABC7 Chicago and Windy City LIVE.

WCL'S DREAM BIG, DREAM GIG
You could be a co-host for a day!
Entry Form: http://woobox.com/cnqa43
Official Rules and Winners list: http://woobox.com/offers/rules/cnqa43
"Cars 3" Road To The Races Tour
You could win Fast Passes and skip the line!
Entry Form: http://woobox.com/ywvqm4
Official Rules and Winners list: http://woobox.com/offers/rules/ywvqm4
Experience OdysseO by Cavalia with Ji Suk Yi
10 Winners will be chosen.
Entry Form: http://woobox.com/gtccav
Official Rules and Winners list: http://woobox.com/offers/rules/gtccav
Alessi Foods and Jewel-Osco INSTANT WIN Sweepstakes
Enter every 30 minutes for your chance to win great prizes.
Entry Form: http://woobox.com/doabds
Official Rules and Winners list: http://woobox.com/offers/rules/doabds
Win Tickets To See SESAME STREET LIVE
Win a VIP Experience
Entry Form: http://woobox.com/z2xsau
Official Rules and Winners list: https://woobox.com/offers/rules/z2xsau
Win tickets to see Bon Jovi
5 winners will be chosen
Entry Form: http://woobox.com/mzrkk6
Official Rules and Winners list: https://woobox.com/offers/rules/mzrkk6
Eyewitness Clues Game
You could win up to $200!
Entry Form: http://woobox.com/hbyvs4
Official Rules and Winners list: https://woobox.com/offers/rules/hbyvs4
Win tickets to an advance screening
25 people will win 4 tickets each
Entry Form: http://woobox.com/y3ya6y
Official Rules and Winners list: https://woobox.com/offers/rules/y3ya6y
Win a trip to Finland
Fly Business-Class on FINNAIR.
Entry Form: http://woobox.com/t64o83
Official Rules and Winners list: https://woobox.com/offers/rules/t64o83
Alessi and Tony's Instant Win Sweepstakes
You could win great prizes instantly.
Entry Form: http://woobox.com/o4bz2f
Official Rules and Winners list: https://woobox.com/offers/rules/o4bz2f
Win a trip to LA to see "Wheel of Fortune"
Air, Hotel, plus $1,000 included.
Entry Form: http://woobox.com/9mgrvf
Official Rules and Winners list: https://woobox.com/offers/rules/9mgrvf
Win tickets to see SHEN YUN!
You could win 4 tickets.
Entry Form: http://woobox.com/cm49yq
Official Rules and Winners list: https://woobox.com/offers/rules/cm49yq
Calling All Food Entrepreneurs!
Your product could be "Peapod's Next Best"
Entry Form: http://woobox.com/u79qns
Official Rules and Winners list: https://woobox.com/offers/rules/u79qns
PAW Patrol is coming to Chicago
You could win a family 4-pack

Entry Form: http://woobox.com/5nkntb
Official Rules and Winners list: https://woobox.com/offers/rules/5nkntb
Win a Trip to Hollywood
It's Kelly's Big After Oscars Show
Entry Form: http://woobox.com/gidm36
Official Rules and Winners list: https://woobox.com/offers/rules/gidm36
Win a trip to LA to see "Wheel of Fortune"
Air, Hotel, plus $1,000 included.
Entry Form: http://woobox.com/uho4tz
Official Rules and Winners list: https://woobox.com/offers/rules/uho4tz
