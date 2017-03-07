WINDY CITY LIVE

Psychic medium Thomas John reads audience members

EMBED </>More News Videos

Thomas John is a global psychic sensation who has wowed audiences across the world including celebrity fans. He stopped by WCL. (WLS)

CHICAGO --
Thomas John is a global psychic sensation who has wowed audiences across the world including celebrity fans from Jennifer Lopez to Sam Smith to Julianne Moore, among many others, with his impressively accurate messages from 'the other side.'

EMBED More News Videos

Psychic Medium Thomas John reads audience members.



Gifted since birth, Thomas John connected with the spirit of his late paternal grandfather at the tender age of four and correctly described to his parents the location of a missing wrist watch that had haunted the family for years (Grandpa's best friend Jack had it).

EMBED More News Videos

Psychic medium Thomas John reads audience members.



As a psychic and medium Thomas John has successfully tapped into his sixth sense and is able to decode data from another "world" that is not yet fully formed. Through intuition, he has successfully predicted the splitting of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes as well as the deaths of music icons Whitney Houston and Michael Jackson.

On Tuesday, Thomas shared his gifts with Ryan, Val, Ji, and the Windy City Live studio audience.

EMBED More News Videos

Psychic medium Thomas John reads audience members.



You can see Thomas John LIVE in Chicago this week. Details below.

An Evening with Manhattan Medium Thomas John & Emmy Award Winning Journalist Jenniffer Weige
Date: March 7
Time: 7-9 p.m.
Location: The Center Stage Theatre, 1665 Quincy Ave, Naperville, Ill., 60540
Description: Enjoy an intimate evening with Medium Thomas John "The Manhattan Medium" as he shares stories with Emmy award winning journalist Jenniffer Weigel about his years of being able to talk to the dead. Audience members will then be treated to spontaneous readings by Thomas.
Tickets: $35-$40 at the door
Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebrityWindy City LIVEChicago
Load Comments
WINDY CITY LIVE
The 2017 Winner of 'Peapod's Next Best' Is...
'Fact' or 'Fiction' with Twin OB/GYNs Dr. J and Dr. I
Ryan, Ji and Tracy get a Barry's Bootcamp workout
2 Minute Warning: Mike Tyson
More Windy City LIVE
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
World's largest touring tent set up outside Soldier Field
Where is Richard Simmons?
George Michael died of natural causes, British coroner says
'La La Land in Concert' coming to Ravinia
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Jewish day school in Edgewater evacuated due to bomb threat
HS student in videotaped altercation says he couldn't take it anymore
Angry customer shoves sandwich at employee, causes ruckus inside restaurant
Casey Anthony speaks about case: 'I sleep pretty good at night'
Wind rips off part of HS roof; downed power lines spark Oak Lawn fire
WikiLeaks publishes CIA trove alleging wide scale hacking
Waukegan Bank of America robbed, police say
Show More
Indiana police: Woman died trying to save missing dog who drowned
25 arrested, mostly teenagers, after 'pandemonium,' mace, fights in Philly neighborhood
2 men shoot, kill each other after online argument
Where is Richard Simmons?
Trump says Planned Parenthood can keep funding if it cuts abortions
More News
Top Video
Jewish day school in Edgewater evacuated due to bomb threat
ASPIRA Charter Schools, teachers to meet again before strike
Newest Sterling Police Department K9 trains as comfort dog
Wind rips off part of HS roof; downed power lines spark Oak Lawn fire
More Video