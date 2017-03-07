EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=1789132" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Psychic Medium Thomas John reads audience members.

Thomas John is a global psychic sensation who has wowed audiences across the world including celebrity fans from Jennifer Lopez to Sam Smith to Julianne Moore, among many others, with his impressively accurate messages from 'the other side.'Gifted since birth, Thomas John connected with the spirit of his late paternal grandfather at the tender age of four and correctly described to his parents the location of a missing wrist watch that had haunted the family for years (Grandpa's best friend Jack had it).As a psychic and medium Thomas John has successfully tapped into his sixth sense and is able to decode data from another "world" that is not yet fully formed. Through intuition, he has successfully predicted the splitting of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes as well as the deaths of music icons Whitney Houston and Michael Jackson.On Tuesday, Thomas shared his gifts with Ryan, Val, Ji, and the Windy City Live studio audience.You can see Thomas John LIVE in Chicago this week. Details below.March 77-9 p.m.The Center Stage Theatre, 1665 Quincy Ave, Naperville, Ill., 60540Enjoy an intimate evening with Medium Thomas John "The Manhattan Medium" as he shares stories with Emmy award winning journalist Jenniffer Weigel about his years of being able to talk to the dead. Audience members will then be treated to spontaneous readings by Thomas.$35-$40 at the door