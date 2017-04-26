  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
Psychic Thomas John does one-on-one reading

Thomas John has been a guest on WCL and came back to do a one on one reading with someone who has had a devastating loss in their life. (WLS)

Thomas John has been a guest on WCL and came back to do a one on one reading with someone who has had a devastating loss in their life.

Our producer hand-picked this person. She has no knowledge of Thomas, and Thomas was told nothing about her, not even her name. We will see if spirit comes through for her to help her heal.

Thomas John is in town for these events:

An Evening with Spirit - Messages from Loved Ones with Thomas John and Suzane Northrop
April 28th - 7 p.m.

Chicago Marriott Suites Deerfield
2 Parkway North
Deerfield, IL 60015

For more info and tickets visit Thomas' website.
Naperville Event (Intimate)
Thursday, April 27 2017
The Center Stage Theatre
1665 Quincy Ave #131
Naperville, IL 60540

Call 347-637-8592 for information and tickets.
