#austinonjeopardy Please tell me Austin Rogers on Jeopardy has a Twitter account. Would love to follow him. — Anticipation (@mailabull) September 29, 2017

"How did you become so smart?"



"Genetics, luck, karma..."#austinonjeopardy — Eir Cyrus (@vivindalife) October 3, 2017

Thank god I've found the official hashtag. This guy is the best. No one's stories beat Austin's. #austinonjeopardy — Sara B. (@MrsParty1029) September 28, 2017

Austin Rogers is not of this world. #Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/ApP8bIM83T — Claude Cooper (@dcmadness202) October 3, 2017

A quirky and odd bartender from New York City is entertaining viewers as he continues to rack up cash on the game show Jeopardy!Austin Tyler Rogers, of Manhattan, has won more than $278,300 so far, and it's probably safe to say he's won the hearts of tens of millions on the Internet. He's the first "streaker" of the season, winning seven nights in a row.The 38-year-old has a risky betting strategy and exerts confidence in interesting ways.Social media users have embraced Rogers, and even started using the hashtag #austinonjeopardy:Well, he apparently does have a Twitter account:And he posted video of an impromptu Jeopardy! viewing at a Manhattan bar late Monday night (and it appears he's trimmed his beard):Here's some other reaction from Twitter:"When I won my first match for $36,000, or 33, I can't quite remember, I figured every game after this is just gravy," Rogers said. "Bet big because I already felt I had finished what I had set out to do."YouTube user Alexander Edward Pytko offered his take on the winner:Rogers is originally from Pound Ridge in Westchester County, New York. He has a Bachelor of Arts from Macalester College, which is located in St. Paul, Minnesota. He said he would have ended up with a music major as well, but slept through his final piano test.Here are some quick and interesting facts about Rogers:- He is currently a bartender at a bar in Manhattan- While he was an events manager, he met the Dalai Lama- For two years, his car was was a London taxi- He grew up on a nature preserve- He plays fantasy premiership and fantasy baseball- He fell asleep during a hard rock concert- He once got caught in a small avalancheJeopardy! posted an extended compilation of Rogers' multi-day highlights here:You can watch Jeopardy! each weekday at 3:30 p.m. on ABC7.