Quirky bartender from New York City wins 7 in a row on Jeopardy!

Josh Einiger talks to Austin Rogers who has won seven games in a row so far. (Photo/Jeopardy!)

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK --
A quirky and odd bartender from New York City is entertaining viewers as he continues to rack up cash on the game show Jeopardy!

Austin Tyler Rogers, of Manhattan, has won more than $278,300 so far, and it's probably safe to say he's won the hearts of tens of millions on the Internet. He's the first "streaker" of the season, winning seven nights in a row.

The 38-year-old has a risky betting strategy and exerts confidence in interesting ways.

Social media users have embraced Rogers, and even started using the hashtag #austinonjeopardy:

Well, he apparently does have a Twitter account:

And he posted video of an impromptu Jeopardy! viewing at a Manhattan bar late Monday night (and it appears he's trimmed his beard):

Here's some other reaction from Twitter:

"When I won my first match for $36,000, or 33, I can't quite remember, I figured every game after this is just gravy," Rogers said. "Bet big because I already felt I had finished what I had set out to do."

YouTube user Alexander Edward Pytko offered his take on the winner:

"Austin Rogers is AMAZING! He's funny, entertaining and smart. He's also a big risk taker/gambler when it comes to the daily doubles. He's the kind of contestant you'd want to root for! He made $123,100 in just 4 days! It usually takes a contestant 5 days just to get to or close to $100,000. This dude's ahead of his game. They said we'd see a champion unlike any other. Austin must be it."

WHO IS HE?
Rogers is originally from Pound Ridge in Westchester County, New York. He has a Bachelor of Arts from Macalester College, which is located in St. Paul, Minnesota. He said he would have ended up with a music major as well, but slept through his final piano test.

Here are some quick and interesting facts about Rogers:

- He is currently a bartender at a bar in Manhattan
- While he was an events manager, he met the Dalai Lama
- For two years, his car was was a London taxi
- He grew up on a nature preserve
- He plays fantasy premiership and fantasy baseball
- He fell asleep during a hard rock concert
- He once got caught in a small avalanche

Jeopardy! posted an extended compilation of Rogers' multi-day highlights here:


You can watch Jeopardy! each weekday at 3:30 p.m. on ABC7.
