  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
ABC PREMIERES

Rachel Bilson, Eddie Cibrian star in new private investigation show 'Take Two'

EMBED </>More Videos

Jennifer Matarese interviews Cibrian and Bilson about the new procedural crime series on ABC.

Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK --
If you miss "Castle," fear not! "Take Two," a new procedural crime series starring Rachel Bilson and Eddie Cibrian premieres tonight!

It's the brain child of "Castle's" executive producers Terri Edda Miller and Andrew W. Marlowe.

"There's an actor that came on as a different character from 'Castle' which is kind of fun," Bilson said of the episode 5 appearance. "Not a crossover, but the same actor. He was great."

Bilson plays "Sam Swift" the former star of a hit cop series. She has a breakdown that is broadcast to the world and she goes off to rehab.

"She's fully committed to changing her life and I thought that was respectable and admirable," Bilson says of her character. "So that was really appealing for me."

In an effort to restart her career, Swift begs private investigator Eddie Valetik, played by Cibrian, to shadow him to increase her chances at a comeback role.

"What I like is he has a really strong moral compass. He always does the right thing, even to his detriment," Cibrian said. "The dynamic that they have with each other, the will they, or won't they, throughout the series, it's going to be fun for viewers I hope."

It turns out, Sam Swift actually has some skills! The downside, she's super recognizable as a celebrity, so staying undercover isn't always easy.

Don't miss the big premiere tonight at 10/9 CT on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentABC premieresABC Primetime
ABC PREMIERES
Jesse Palmer talks about hosting 'The Proposal' on ABC
'Bachelorette' Becca on why this engagement is different
'Bachelorette' Becca follows her heart on night 1
'Good Morning America' to expand to 3 hours
More ABC premieres
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Phylicia Rashad directing new play at Steppenwolf Theatre
Program Note: Cubs-Dodgers game
Heather Locklear hospitalized for psychiatric evaluation
One man says he's falling for Becca, then takes it back
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
'Somebody dropped the ball' says father of teen shot, covered with sheet
Hammond man hailed as hero for tackling suspect grabbing officer's gun
Children separated from families at the border being cared for in Chicago
Police looking for woman accused of having 13-year-old boy's baby
Teen eligible for parole next April in 2014 Facebook feud killing of Endia Martin
Trump signs executive order to keep families together at border
Wounded Warrior Project's Soldier Ride kicks off Thursday in western suburbs
Chicago Urban League's job fair draws thousands
Show More
Artist sues NRA for including 'The Bean' sculpture in video
Perris torture case: Chilling 911 call, disturbing details of abuse released
ABC News Apology
$20K reward offered in brutal Far South Side murder
Lawmakers hold hearing about CPS sex abuse allegations
More News