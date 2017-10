Reaching 5 million listeners with his hit morning radio show "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show," TV, radio personality and now author Rickey Smiley joins us in Host Chat.Catch Rickey TODAY in Hyde Park at his Book Signing for "Stand by Your Truth: And Then Run for Your Life!"57th Street Books1301 E. 57th St.1:30pmFOR MORE ON RICKEY SMILEY HEAD TO: http://www.therealrickeysmiley.com/