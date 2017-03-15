  • BREAKING NEWS CHICAGO TRAFFIC: Check your travel times
Ravinia announces 2017 season schedule

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) --
Ravinia released their full spring and summer concert schedule Wednesday.

The full calendar can be viewed at ravinia.org/Calendar but highlights include: Willie Nelson and Family, Aretha Franklin, Common, The Beach Boys, Sheryl Crow, OneRepublic , Fritz & The Tantrums, Blondie, Garbage, Sammy Hagar, John Legend, Santana, Stevie Nicks and TLC.

Among 59 artists making their Ravinia debut this summer are Stevie Nicks, John Mellencamp, Common, Pentatonix, TLC, Alanis Morrissette, Andrew Bird and Tony award winning Leslie Odom, Jr., who played Aaron Burr in Hamilton.

Portuguese guitarist Seu Jorge will perform a tribute to David Bowie. There are also screenings of "La La Land" and the "Lord of the Rings" films, which will be screened while the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra and Chicago Symphony Orchestra, respectively, play their soundtracks.

More than 140 concerts and events are scheduled at the north suburban venue from June 3 through Sept. 17.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit http://ravinia.org.
