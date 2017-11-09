Report: Louis C.K. accused of sexual misconduct by 5 women

Comedian Louis C.K. has been accused of sexual misconduct toward several women, including masturbating in front of them to their horror and embarrassment, according to a report in The New York Times.Five women allege the Emmy-winning star of FX's "Louie" pleasured himself in front of them, asked to do it or did so over the phone.A publicist for C.K. did not immediately respond to comment from The Associated Press. Another publicist told the Times the comedian would not respond to their reporting.In anticipation of the report, the New York premiere of Louis C.K.'s controversial new film "I Love You, Daddy" was cancelled on Thursday night and C.K.'s scheduled Friday appearance on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" also has been scrapped.