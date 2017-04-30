  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Report: 'Roseanne' poised to make a comeback after 20 years

EMBED </>More News Videos

Multiple networks are reportedly bidding on the rights to a 'Roseanne' reboot. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

LOS ANGELES --
Could the hit 1990s sitcom 'Roseanne' return to the airwaves with new episodes? Several main cast members have reportedly signed on for an eight-episode limited reboot of the series.

According to Deadline's Nellie Andreeva, series regulars Roseanne Barr, John Goodman and Sara Gilbert have already signed on for the project, with Laurie Metcalf and others still in negotiations. Several producers from the original series have also signed on.

Multiple networks -- including ABC, which originally aired the series, and Netflix -- are bidding on rights for the project, Andreeva reports.

Barr has yet to confirm the report, but she did take to Twitter over the weekend to express interest in a 'Roseanne' reboot, adding that the current political climate would make great fodder for the show.



Barr also quipped that she had already written the scenes depicting her on-camera husband Dan's death.


'Roseanne' received critical acclaim for its realistic depiction of life in working-class America, topping Nielsen ratings during its run. Reports of the comeback follow the 90s nostalgia-fueled reboot of several other hit sitcoms, including 'Full House' and 'Will & Grace.'

Editor's Note: The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC and this television station.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
entertainmenttelevisionABChistory
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Band 'The Chainsmokers' crashes Huntley High School's prom
Hacker claims release of stolen copies of Netflix series
Chicago Shakespeare Theater bringing classic stories to students
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: Rainy weekend continues Sunday
Band 'The Chainsmokers' crashes Huntley High School's prom
VIDEO: Woman's car stolen from car wash
Woman's eyes stare deep into your soul in haunting mugshot
N.C. restaurant sings 'F the Police,' officers say
Police: 3 dead, 8 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
Man, 50, stabbed on Red Line train in Wrigleyville
Show More
Woman shot during Humboldt Park robbery
None hurt after nose of Frontier Airlines plane tilts up at O'Hare
EPA scrubs climate change data from website
Woman killed in I-294 crash in Alsip
Tornadoes kill at least 5 near Dallas
More News
Top Video
Chicago Weather: Rainy weekend continues Sunday
Newsviews: Chicago FOP President Kevin Graham
Walk MS Chicago at Soldier Field
Daily Herald: Removing Illinois' dams
More Video