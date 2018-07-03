ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Richard Swift, member of The Black Keys, The Shins dies at 41

Recent celebrity and notable deaths (Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. --
Musician, singer-songwriter and producer Richard Swift, who has been in bands such as The Shins, The Arcs and The Black Keys, has died. He was 41.

A representative for Swift said he died Tuesday morning in Tacoma, Washington. A GoFundMe account for Swift set up earlier in June said he was hospitalized due to a serious medical condition.

The Black Keys' Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney said in a post on their Facebook page that Swift was "one of the most talented musicians we have ever worked with." Swift released his own albums as well, but was a valued studio producer and musician for many rock bands.


He is credited on albums by The Pretenders, Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats and Ray LaMontagne.
