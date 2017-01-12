WINDY CITY LIVE

Robert 'Kool' Bell talks band's ongoing tour
CHICAGO --
From one of the top R&B and Funk bands in the world, Robert "Kool" Bell, from Kool and the Gang stops by "Windy City LIVE" to chat about the bands' ongoing tour.

Performing for over 50 years, Kool & the Gang has won 2 Grammy Awards and 7 American Music Awards.

Robert "Kool" Bell is also in Chicago to the Betty Shabazz International Charter Schools.

Kool & the Gang are performing on Friday, January 13 at the Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo, Michigan.

For more info on Kool & the Gang, please go to: koolandthegang.com

For more info on the Betty Shabazz International Charter Schools: www.bsics.org
