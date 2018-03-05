  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
Robert Lopez's Oscar win gives him unprecedented 'double EGOT'

Robert Lopez won his second Oscar for his song "Remember Me," giving him a historic "double EGOT." (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Songwriter Robert Lopez made entertainment history with his win at Sunday night's Oscars by becoming the first person to achieve the "double EGOT."

EGOT is an acronym for actors and performers who have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award. Only 12 people have achieved the feat, but Lopez is the first person to win at least two of each award.

Lopez won his second Oscar with his wife, Kristen Anderson-Lopez, for their song "Remember Me" from Pixar's "Coco." He won his first Oscar for Best Original Song with his wife for "Let It Go" from "Frozen."

To date, Lopez has won two Daytime Emmys ("The Wonder Pets"), three Grammys ("The Book of Mormon" and "Frozen"), two Oscars ("Coco" and "Frozen") and three Tony Awards ("Book of Mormon" and "Avenue Q").

In 2014, he became the youngest person to achieve the feat at 39. Four years later, he did it twice.

Other performers who have achieved EGOT include Rita Moreno, Audrey Hepburn, Mel Brooks, and Whoopi Goldberg.
