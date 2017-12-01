Roeper's Holiday Movie Preview

With award season just around the corner, new movies are hitting theaters all month long. Film Critic Richard Roeper stopped by to give us a countdown of his most anticipated movies of the holiday season.
10. "The Disaster Artist"
In theaters Dec. 1
9. "Downsizing"
In theaters Dec. 22
8. "Darkest Hour"
In theaters Dec. 8
7. "Phantom Thread"
In theaters Dec. 25
6. "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"
In theaters Dec. 15
5. "The Shape of Water"
In theaters Dec. 8
4. "I, Tonya"
In theaters Dec. 8
3. "Molly's Game"
In theaters Dec. 25
2. "All the Money in the World"
In theaters Dec. 22
1. "The Post"
In theaters Dec. 22
