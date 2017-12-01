Roeper's Holiday Movie Preview

With award season just around the corner, new movies are hitting theaters all month long. Film Critic Richard Roeper stopped by to give us a countdown of his most anticipated movies of the holiday season.In theaters Dec. 1In theaters Dec. 22In theaters Dec. 8In theaters Dec. 25In theaters Dec. 15In theaters Dec. 8In theaters Dec. 8In theaters Dec. 25In theaters Dec. 22In theaters Dec. 22