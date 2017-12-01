WINDY CITY LIVE

Roeper's Holiday Movie Preview

EMBED </>More Videos

Film Critic Richard Roeper stopped by to give us a countdown of his most anticipated movies of the holiday season. (WLS)

With award season just around the corner, new movies are hitting theaters all month long. Film Critic Richard Roeper stopped by to give us a countdown of his most anticipated movies of the holiday season.

10. "The Disaster Artist"
In theaters Dec. 1

9. "Downsizing"
In theaters Dec. 22

8. "Darkest Hour"
In theaters Dec. 8

7. "Phantom Thread"
In theaters Dec. 25

6. "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"
In theaters Dec. 15

5. "The Shape of Water"
In theaters Dec. 8

4. "I, Tonya"
In theaters Dec. 8

3. "Molly's Game"
In theaters Dec. 25

2. "All the Money in the World"
In theaters Dec. 22

1. "The Post"
In theaters Dec. 22
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentWindy City LIVEmoviesmovie
Load Comments
WINDY CITY LIVE
Holiday Gift Guide with Josh McBride
Stocking Stuffed
Walt Willey talks 'It's a Wonderful Life'
Next on Windy City LIVE
More Windy City LIVE
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Walt Willey talks 'It's a Wonderful Life'
Next on Windy City LIVE
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Don't miss your favorite movies on '25 Days of Christmas'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI, is cooperating with Mueller
Girl, 10, commits suicide after alleged bullying
Woman gets death threats after posting viral dog video
Aspiring model found brutally murdered in Caribbean
Police: Girl, 15, stabbed 80 times, set on fire; met killer on Facebook
Chief Judge Evans files suit against Preckwinkle over job cuts
Amber Alert: Search for missing NC 3-year-old enters 5th day
Woman sexually assaulted in Ukrainian Village, police say
Show More
McConnell: 'We have the votes' to pass tax reform
Mount Prospect mother, son meet Aaron Rodgers on Chicago street
Cook County sugary drink tax ends
Dad charged with murder after 7-year-old finds mom's body
Human heads found outside TV network in Mexico
More News
Top Video
Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI, is cooperating with Mueller
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Cook County sugary drink tax ends
Chicago winter overnight parking ban in effect
More Video