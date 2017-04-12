ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Rolling Stones' 'Exhibitionism' opens at Navy Pier Saturday

The Rolling Stones' "Exhibitionism" opens at Navy Pier on Saturday. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Rolling Stones' "Exhibitionism" opens at Navy Pier on Saturday.

ABC 7 Eyewitness News got a sneak peek preview of the event that chronicles over half a century of what many consider the greatest rock and roll band ever.

The exhibit includes over 500 images, iconic treasures and artifacts, Keith Richards' diary, artwork by Andy Warhol, instruments, stage costumes and more.

There's also a replica of a shabby flat the band shared in their lean days, complete with dirty dishes and dirty laundry.

"Exhibitionism" runs through July 30. Tickets are available at stonesexhibitionism.com, and cost $35 plus tax for adults, $22 plus tax for children age 6 through 17, and $27 plus tax for students, seniors and those in the military.
