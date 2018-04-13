ROSEANNE

'Roseanne' star Emma Kenney seeking help for her 'battles'

EMBED </>More Videos

"Roseanne" actress Emma Kenney says she's taking a break from social media and Los Angeles. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES --
"Roseanne" actress Emma Kenney says she's taking a break from social media and Los Angeles.



Her tweet comes after the 18-year-old told In Touch she's going to seek "treatment for my battles." She didn't specify what type of treatment, but said she's "going to get help and make better choices."

Kenney plays granddaughter Harris Conner-Healy on ABC's revival of "Roseanne." She has also played Debbie Gallagher on Showtime's "Shameless."

Kenney says she was running with a "really fast crowd" and doing things that weren't legal because she's not 21. Kenney says she felt anxious and depressed. She called it a slippery slope that she didn't want to go down.

She says that while it didn't affect her work, her private life suffered.

Editor's note: The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC and this station.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmenttelevisionABCroseannesocial media
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ROSEANNE
'Roseanne' pays tribute to late actor Glenn Quinn
Michael Fishman talks about D.J.'s future on 'Roseanne'
ABC renews 'Roseanne' revival for second season
A look behind the scenes at the Roseanne revival
More roseanne
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Dancing with the Stars' cast revealed
Will Ferrell among 4 injured in overturn crash
Next on Windy City LIVE
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Victim in Lincoln Park stabbing shares injury pictures
Police: Officer shoots 74-year-old man in Cedar Lake
Where in Chicago is Meghan Markle?
Multistate E. coli outbreak traced to romaine lettuce from Arizona
3 shot in Riverdale
Supreme Court considers Blagojevich appeal
Wild brawl breaks out at Apple Store in mall
Will Ferrell among 4 injured in overturn crash
Show More
CTU says schools dirty, wants CPS to hire more janitors
Lawyers: Jesse Jackson Jr., wife reach divorce settlement
'Dancing with the Stars' cast revealed
Chicago Weather: A cold, wet weekend
Man's identity stolen during work from home job scam
More News