After Roseanne posted the tweet that got her show canceled, she's tweeted many apologies, but has also started to fight back. In one tweet she calls her own words indefensible and blames Ambien for her initial tweet where she insults a former presidential aide's race.
The revival of the hit show "Roseanne" was canceled just hours after the show's star Roseanne Barr tweeted this:
"Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj."
The "v.j." she's referring to is Valerie Jarrett a former advisor to President Obama.
By Tuesday morning, Barr's tweet had been deleted and replaced with an apology, saying in part:
"Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste."
guys I did something unforgiveable so do not defend me. It was 2 in the morning and I was ambien tweeting-it was memorial day too-i went 2 far & do not want it defended-it was egregious Indefensible. I made a mistake I wish I hadn't but...don't defend it please. ty— Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2018
Roseanne's tweet outraged fans and also her own castmates. Yet, hours later after Sara Gilbert and Michael Fishman tweeted their own condemnation of the tweets, Roseanne fired back.
Wow! unreal.— Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2018
i created the platform for that inclusivity and you know https://t.co/hViHPX2ZUb. You throw me under the bus. nice!— Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2018
Meanwhile the subject of the tweet, Valerie Jarrett, responded to the controversy on MSNBC.
"Bob Iger, who is the CEO of Disney, called me before the announcement, he apologized, he said he had zero tolerance for that sort of racist, bigoted comment and he wanted me to know before he made it public that he was cancelling this show and so I appreciate that they did that so swiftly," Jarrett said.
Barr also made another apology late Tuesday.
"Don't feel sorry for me, guys!! I just want to apologize to the hundreds of people, and wonderful writers (all liberal) and talented actors who lost their jobs on my show due to my stupid tweet."
@ValerieJarrett i don't know if u saw it, but I wanted2 apologize to u 4 hurting and upsetting u with an insensitive & tasteless tweet. I am truly sorry-my whole life has been about fighting racism. I made a terrible mistake wh caused hundreds of ppl 2 lose their jobs. so sorry!— Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2018
Streaming service Hulu and other cable networks have removed "Roseanne" reruns, and Barr was also dropped by her talent agency.
I'm sorry 4 my tweet, AND I will also defend myself as well as talk to my followers. so, go away if u don't like it. I will handle my sadness the way I want to. I'm tired of being attacked & belittled more than other comedians who have said worse.— Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2018