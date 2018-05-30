ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Roseanne Barr blames racist tweet on Ambien, fires back at castmates

WASHINGTON --
"Roseanne" is over again. The "Roseanne" reboot has been cancelled by ABC following a racist tweet made by the show's star, Roseanne Barr.

After Roseanne posted the tweet that got her show canceled, she's tweeted many apologies, but has also started to fight back. In one tweet she calls her own words indefensible and blames Ambien for her initial tweet where she insults a former presidential aide's race.

The revival of the hit show "Roseanne" was canceled just hours after the show's star Roseanne Barr tweeted this:

"Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj."

The "v.j." she's referring to is Valerie Jarrett a former advisor to President Obama.

By Tuesday morning, Barr's tweet had been deleted and replaced with an apology, saying in part:

"Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste."

Roseanne's tweet outraged fans and also her own castmates. Yet, hours later after Sara Gilbert and Michael Fishman tweeted their own condemnation of the tweets, Roseanne fired back.



Meanwhile the subject of the tweet, Valerie Jarrett, responded to the controversy on MSNBC.

"Bob Iger, who is the CEO of Disney, called me before the announcement, he apologized, he said he had zero tolerance for that sort of racist, bigoted comment and he wanted me to know before he made it public that he was cancelling this show and so I appreciate that they did that so swiftly," Jarrett said.

Barr also made another apology late Tuesday.

"Don't feel sorry for me, guys!! I just want to apologize to the hundreds of people, and wonderful writers (all liberal) and talented actors who lost their jobs on my show due to my stupid tweet."


Streaming service Hulu and other cable networks have removed "Roseanne" reruns, and Barr was also dropped by her talent agency.

