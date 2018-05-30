Roseanne Barr blames tweet that prompted cancellation of ABC show on Ambien

ABC's "Roseanne", one of the most-watched shows on television, was abruptly canceled Tuesday because of a single tweet from the star actress.Roseanne Barr apologized for comparing Chicagoan Valerie Jarrett to an "ape," but overnight she retweeted people who have been responding to her and blamed her original tweet on Ambien, a sedative that can be used to treat insomnia.Many of her followers told her to get off social media and go to bed. Her supporters called for a boycott of ABC.Barr said goodnight to her followers around 6 a.m. Wednesday. One of her most recent tweets said, "I feel bad for the President of the United States...he goes through this every single day."She was reacting to the backlash from fans and her fellow "Roseanne" cast members, who were outraged by the tweet. Sara Gilbert called Barr's comments, in part, "abhorrent." Barr replied to Gilbert, saying, "Wow. Unreal."The tweet said Jarrett, an African American and former adviser to former President Barack Obama, was a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and Planet of the Apes. It has since been deleted.Barr apologized on Twitter, but her hit revival show was swiftly canceled by ABC. Channing Dungey, head of entertainment for ABC, said the tweet was "abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show."Jarrett also spoke out after the news broke."Bob Iger, who is the CEO of Disney, called me before the announcement. He apologized. He said he had zero tolerance for that sort of racist, bigoted comment and he wanted me to know before he made it public that he was cancelling his show. So I appreciate that they did that so swiftly," Jarrett said.Despite Barr's apology tweet, she continued to tweet into Tuesday night, saying, "I think I know what really happened. It has made me mad, but as I told you...I would leave when they started to try to censor me, so it all worked out."