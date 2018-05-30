The racist tweet that led to the cancellation of her show suggested that former Obama White House adviser Valerie Jarrett was a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and the Planet of the Apes: "Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj."
After the tweet went viral, Barr deleted it and apologized to Jarrett "and to all Americans." She also said she was leaving Twitter.
Since then, Barr has tweeted many apologies, but she has also started to fight back. In one tweet she calls her own words indefensible and blames Ambien for the initial tweet.
"guys I did something unforgiveable so do not defend me. It was 2 in the morning and I was ambien tweeting-it was memorial day too-i went 2 far & do not want it defended," she wrote.
Barr later wrote that "i blamed myself. not ambien."
no, i didnt i blamed myself. stop lying. Yes, I have had odd ambien experiences on tweeting late at night-like many other ppl do. I BLAME MYSELF OK? it's just an explanation not an excuse, Ok, bully?— Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2018
The initial tweet outraged fans and as well as her own castmates. After co-stars Sara Gilbert and Michael Fishman tweeted their own condemnation of the tweets, Roseanne fired back.
Wow! unreal.— Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2018
i created the platform for that inclusivity and you know https://t.co/hViHPX2ZUb. You throw me under the bus. nice!— Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2018
Wednesday morning Barr seemed to defend Gilbert, saying she was "distancing herself" from Barr because "she has to," adding that she forgives Gilbert.
She's distancing herself from me and my tweet-she has to.— Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2018
Overnight Barr retweeted messages of support from fans but also asked them not to defend her comment.
hey guys, don't defend me, it's sweet of you 2 try, but...losing my show is 0 compared 2 being labelled a racist over one tweet-that I regret even more.— Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2018
She also compared the response to President Donald Trump's experiences.
i feel bad for @POTUS-he goes thru this every single day.— Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2018
Meanwhile the subject of the tweet, Valerie Jarrett, responded to the controversy on MSNBC.
"Bob Iger, who is the CEO of Disney, called me before the announcement, he apologized, he said he had zero tolerance for that sort of racist, bigoted comment and he wanted me to know before he made it public that he was cancelling this show and so I appreciate that they did that so swiftly," Jarrett said.
Barr also made another apology late Tuesday.
"Don't feel sorry for me, guys!! I just want to apologize to the hundreds of people, and wonderful writers (all liberal) and talented actors who lost their jobs on my show due to my stupid tweet."
@ValerieJarrett i don't know if u saw it, but I wanted2 apologize to u 4 hurting and upsetting u with an insensitive & tasteless tweet. I am truly sorry-my whole life has been about fighting racism. I made a terrible mistake wh caused hundreds of ppl 2 lose their jobs. so sorry!— Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2018
Streaming service Hulu and other cable networks have removed Roseanne reruns, and Barr was also dropped by her talent agency.
I'm sorry 4 my tweet, AND I will also defend myself as well as talk to my followers. so, go away if u don't like it. I will handle my sadness the way I want to. I'm tired of being attacked & belittled more than other comedians who have said worse.— Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2018