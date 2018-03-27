ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Roseanne' reboot debuts on ABC7

EMBED </>More Videos

"Roseanne" premieres 7 p.m. Tuesday on ABC7. (WLS)

By and Marsha Jordan
"Roseanne" returns Tuesday night to ABC7 -- 30 years after the sitcom launched.

The original cast returns to the same home in Landford, Illinois, and it seems like old times with new troubles -- always more reasons to laugh.

"Walking onto the set was out of this world, I came through this way, saw the kitchen first and then the living room, I do not know how they recreated it in such detail," said Laurie Metcalf, an Illinois native who played Roseanne Barr's sister on the show. "Obviously the afghan, but the Godzilla, the same picture."

"It's a place to go where you can see people with similar problems and just trying to live through it with some grace and love," said John Goodman, who played husband Dan Conner on the show.

Lecy Goranson, the original Becky, talks about 'Roseanne' reboot
"Roseanne" returns to ABC Tuesday night, three decades after it first debuted.


"Most people struggle, most people are quirky, most people are weird, so I think it's always important and that's what we hope to do, is let people feel like instead of - that's a TV family, let them feel like, oh that's my family," said Sara Gilbert, who played one of Roseanne's daughters.

"I think the voice of working people is absent from television and I think we always had that and we have it again and there's nothing on television like it.

It reminds me a lot of like when we first started there was nothing on television like our show and it's still that way and I felt like there was a slot for us to come back.

It was just all still alive and we just pushed the button and it happened," Barr said.

"Roseanne" premieres 7 p.m. Tuesday on ABC7.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmenttelevisionactorroseanne
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Lecy Goranson, the original Becky, talks about 'Roseanne' reboot
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
High fentanyl level found in Prince autopsy toxicology report, experts say
7 questions with Jasmin Savoy Brown of 'For the People'
A look behind the scenes at the Roseanne revival
Lecy Goranson, the original Becky, talks about 'Roseanne' reboot
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Mother charged in fatal Gary apartment fire
Former Bear Julius Peppers sells Highland Park mansion
Apple unveils new iPad, pencil at Lane Tech HS
Pedestrian fatally struck by Metra train in Barrington
Utah legalizes 'free-range parenting;' first state in U.S. to do so
Arizona teacher arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with student
Kansas water park co-owner facing murder charge in waterslide death
Toddler ejected in car crash; almost run over
Show More
Calif. sues Trump administration over citizenship query in census
VIDEO: Restaurant worker spits in customer's food amid argument
Jalen Rose's centenarian grandma has message for Loyola's Sister Jean
Police: Woman's ex-boyfriend kills current boyfriend, himself
Mom makes son shop at Goodwill for making fun of classmates
More News
Top Video
Apple unveils new iPad, pencil at Lane Tech HS
Michigan State official who oversaw Nassar accused of storing students' nude photos
Former Bear Julius Peppers sells Highland Park mansion
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video