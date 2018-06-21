ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Roseanne' spinoff approved - minus Roseanne Barr

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC, which canceled its "Roseanne" revival over its star's racist tweet, says it will air a Conner family sitcom minus Roseanne Barr this fall.

LOS ANGELES --
ABC, which canceled its "Roseanne" revival over its star's racist tweet, says it will air a Conner family sitcom minus Roseanne Barr this fall.

ABC ordered 10 episodes of the spinoff after Barr agreed to forgo any creative or financial participation in it.

In a statement issued by the show's producer, Barr said she agreed to the settlement in order to save the jobs of 200 cast and crew members.

ABC said Thursday that the new series has the working title "The Conners" and will star John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert and other "Roseanne" co-stars.

The revival of the hit 1988-97 sitcom "Roseanne" was axed by ABC after Barr posted a tweet likening former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett to a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and "Planet of the Apes."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentroseanne
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Who killed XXXTentacion? Suspect arrested in rapper's shooting death
Set sail on Lake Michigan with new Siren Song Sailing Charters
3 awesome weekend events in Chicago, for $20 or less
Rachel Bilson, Eddie Cibrian talk PI show 'Take Two'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Man fatally shot on I-55 ID'd; SB lanes reopened
Woman killed in River North after stolen Jeep fleeing police strikes taxi ID'd
First lady's 'I don't care' jacket causes a stir during border visit
NBA Draft 2018: Wendell Carter Jr. is Chicago Bulls' 1st pick
VIDEO: Mom breaks down as young daughter hears for first time
Jim Gibbons 5K Run & 3K Walk held in Grant Park Thursday
Man with gun tattooed on forehead charged with illegally possessing gun
Woman refuses to pay for manicure, salon employee jumps on car
Show More
3 hospitalized after Loop hazmat situation
Lifeguards save life of teen in Jet Ski crash at Whiting beach
IRS warns about scam calls demanding money, threatening arrest
Fox News commentator Charles Krauthammer dies at 68
More News