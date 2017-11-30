Russell Simmons has stepped away from his companies following a second allegation of sexual misconduct, though the Def Jam founder again denied ever being violent."Rachel Getting Married" screenwriter Jenny Lumet - the daughter of filmmaker Sidney Lumet - wrote an essay published by The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday in which she recalled a night around 1991 when Simmons took her to his New York apartment and had sex with her, despite her repeated demands that he stop."I desperately wanted to keep the situation from escalating. I wanted you to feel that I was not going to be difficult. I wanted to stay as contained as I could," she writes.Simmons said in a statement released after the essay's publication that Lumet's memory of the night is "very different" from his, but it's clear to him "that her feelings of fear and intimidation are real." He apologized for being "thoughtless and insensitive" in some of his relationships. He said he would resign from his businesses because, "I don't want to be a distraction."Lumet wrote that she never told anyone about that night until last month after allegations lodged against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein unleashed a torrent of stories about sexual misbehavior in multiple fields.Lumet said she went public after model Keri Claussen Khalighi said Simmons coerced her to perform a sex act and later penetrated her without her consent in his New York apartment in 1991.Simmons, 60, denied those allegations, saying everything that occurred between himself and Khalighi was completely consensual and with her "full participation." He suggested that Khalighi's accusation came from feeling shame."I'm deeply saddened and truly shocked to learn of Keri's assertions as to what happened over the course of that weekend," Simmons said in the statement. He later wrote that he "never committed any acts of aggression or violence in my life" or would "never knowingly cause fear or harm to anyone."Def Jam Recordings was founded in 1984 by Simmons and Rick Rubin, making stars of such hip-hop artists as LL Cool J, Slick Rick, The Beastie Boys and Public Enemy. Its roster currently includes Kanye West, Justin Bieber, Frank Ocean, Alessia Cara, Jeremih, Jeezy, Iggy Azalea, Big Sean and 2 Chainz.Simmons' empire includes the Argyleculture clothing line, Rush Communications, yoga centers, the energy drink Celsius and the film and television production company Def Pictures.Simmons is the latest figure in the entertainment world to have their careers derailed by accusations of misconduct, a list that includes comedian Louis C.K., Pixar and Disney Animation chief John Lasseter, actors Kevin Spacey and Jeffrey Tambor, writer-director James Toback and NBC anchor Matt Lauer.