Ryan and Val get a lesson in stunt doubling

CHICAGO --Local Chicagoan stunt women, Autmn Pippenburg and April Sutton, are taking the stunt world by storm.
Pippenburg and Sutton have been acting and performing in films and television shows for three years.
They keep physically fit by eating healthy and training regularly. April Sutton is a certified personal trainer.
Both women will be co-starring in a new reality television show, "No Regrets," airing on Life Creative TV, beginning on May 30.
For more information on April Sutton, please visit: suttonstrong.com
For more information on Atumn Pippenburg, please go to: http://www.pippco.com
For more information about Life Creative TV, please go to: www.lifecreativetv.com/