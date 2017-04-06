WINDY CITY LIVE

Ryan and Val get a lesson in stunt doubling

Ryan and Val got a lesson in stunt doubling. (WLS)

CHICAGO --
Local Chicagoan stunt women, Autmn Pippenburg and April Sutton, are taking the stunt world by storm.

Pippenburg and Sutton have been acting and performing in films and television shows for three years.

They keep physically fit by eating healthy and training regularly. April Sutton is a certified personal trainer.

Both women will be co-starring in a new reality television show, "No Regrets," airing on Life Creative TV, beginning on May 30.

For more information on April Sutton, please visit: suttonstrong.com

For more information on Atumn Pippenburg, please go to: http://www.pippco.com

For more information about Life Creative TV, please go to: www.lifecreativetv.com/
