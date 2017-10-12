ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Ryan's surprise 40th birthday bash

EMBED </>More Videos

It's Ryan's surprise 40th birthday bash! In honor of his birthday, the whole hour of Windy City LIVE was filled with fun surprises. (WLS)

CHICAGO --
It's Ryan's surprise 40th birthday bash! In honor of his birthday, the whole hour of Windy City LIVE was filled with fun surprises.

To kick things off, Ryan's dad, Eddie Chiaverini, flew all the way from California to surprise Ryan on his birthday.
EMBED More News Videos

To kick things off, Ryan's dad, Eddie Chiaverini, flew all the way from California to surprise Ryan on his birthday.



Some of Ryan's favorite celebrities couldn't make it to the show, so they sent in their birthday wishes for Ryan to watch in studio.

Actor and comedian, Bill Bellamy, surprised Ryan with an abundance of birthday gifts and live impersonations.

EMBED More News Videos

Some of Ryan's favorite celebrities couldn't make it to the show, so they sent in their birthday wishes for Ryan to watch in studio.



Bill Bellamy is performing live at Chicago Improv this weekend. For tickets, please visit chicago.improv.com.

No birthday would be complete without a proper roast.

Comedians Kevin Bozeman and Bill Bellamy royally roasted Ryan for his 40th birthday.

EMBED More News Videos

Comedians, Kevin Bozeman and Bill Bellamy, royally roasted Ryan for his 40th birthday.


Roe Conn, Val Warner, and Ji Suk Yi also added some big laughs to the party!

One of Ryan's favorite musicians is rocker Jim Peterik.

Jim Peterik and The Ides of March performed one of their biggest hits, "Vehicle," with Eddie Chiaverini joining in on the song.

EMBED More News Videos

One of Ryan's favorite musicians is rocker, Jim Peterik.



Peterik has a brand new guitar calendar out that's a perfect gift for the holidays. To pick up a copy of your own, visit jimpeterik.com.

No birthday would be complete without a giant 40 cake from Bittersweet Pastry Shop in Lakeview.

EMBED More News Videos

No birthday would be complete without a giant 40 cake from Bittersweet Pastry Shop in Lakeview.



To see other cake designs from Bittersweet Pastry Shop, visit bittersweetpastry.com.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentWindy City LIVE
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Here are your 2017 AMA nominations
'The Storm': Eminem takes on Trump in new video
20th Anniversary of Blue Man Group in Chicago
franklyHANK: Fifty Shades, Spooked, and Creed 2
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Family held captive by Taliban-linked group freed
Climber kills himself after girlfriend's avalanche death
91-year-old man dies after couple tied up, robbed in home invasion
Wife of person of interest in Delphi murders speaks out
Flight attendants say tension with passengers causing safety concern
Dad charged in newborn daughter's death in Georgia woods
Trump: We cannot aid Puerto Rico 'forever'
Trump signs health care executive order, calling it a beginning
Show More
Charges dismissed against teen accused of decapitating mother
Courts: Custody case judge unaware father was sex offender
3-year-old boy lost at corn maze spends night in welfare custody
Prince Harry among speakers for Obama Foundation inaugural summit in Chicago
Pa. man missing since spring found alive at NY hospital
More News
Top Video
ACLU condemns Trump's comments on Chicago gun violence
Open House Chicago to feature sites in Logan Square, Avondale for first time
Food intolerance could cause unexpected symptoms
Flight attendants say tension with passengers causing safety concern
More Video