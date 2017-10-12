CHICAGO --It's Ryan's surprise 40th birthday bash! In honor of his birthday, the whole hour of Windy City LIVE was filled with fun surprises.
To kick things off, Ryan's dad, Eddie Chiaverini, flew all the way from California to surprise Ryan on his birthday.
Some of Ryan's favorite celebrities couldn't make it to the show, so they sent in their birthday wishes for Ryan to watch in studio.
Actor and comedian, Bill Bellamy, surprised Ryan with an abundance of birthday gifts and live impersonations.
Bill Bellamy is performing live at Chicago Improv this weekend. For tickets, please visit chicago.improv.com.
No birthday would be complete without a proper roast.
Comedians Kevin Bozeman and Bill Bellamy royally roasted Ryan for his 40th birthday.
Roe Conn, Val Warner, and Ji Suk Yi also added some big laughs to the party!
One of Ryan's favorite musicians is rocker Jim Peterik.
Jim Peterik and The Ides of March performed one of their biggest hits, "Vehicle," with Eddie Chiaverini joining in on the song.
Peterik has a brand new guitar calendar out that's a perfect gift for the holidays. To pick up a copy of your own, visit jimpeterik.com.
No birthday would be complete without a giant 40 cake from Bittersweet Pastry Shop in Lakeview.
To see other cake designs from Bittersweet Pastry Shop, visit bittersweetpastry.com.