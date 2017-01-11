  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
WINDY CITY LIVE

Sa'Rayah: Country Club Hills mom sings her heart out

EMBED </>More News Videos

Sa'Rayah grew up in Chicago and lives in Country Club Hills. (WLS)

Sa'Rayah grew up in Chicago at Cabrini-Green and has been singing since she was young. Her first solo was at the age of 5 in the church choir!

This amazing mom of one, a little girl named Nyla, is following her dream of singing. She regularly sings in her church, and wasn't sure if she was ready, but her sister encouraged her to try out for "The Voice" and Sa'Rayah finally felt it was time. She made it through to the live show and found the experience surreal at times. Her appearance made her a target of cyberbullies and now she is trying to make a difference through her "Love Only" movement.

She is hosting a live homecoming concert on Thursday. Details below.

"A Dream Come True"
January 12th@ 8 PM
DuSable Museum Theater

740 E. 56th Place, Chicago
Presented by The Current Production Company

For more information and tickets, visit: http://www.sarayahofficial.com/
Related Topics:
entertainmentlive musicWindy City LIVE
Load Comments
WINDY CITY LIVE
Obama senior advisor Valerie Jarrett talks about leaving the White House
Elizabeth Overstreet: The Relationship Investigator
Next on Windy City LIVE
NFL coach, Chicagoan Marv Levy writes Cubs children's book
More Windy City LIVE
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Next on Windy City LIVE
Bon Jovi contest will pick opening acts for tour
Celebrity psychic/medium Thomas John reads WCL audience
BAFTA nominees: See the complete list
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Woman, 2 children found dead in Lake in the Hills
Chicago Weather: Rain, freezing rain, fog could snarl travel
Authorities: Boy, 12, locked in 'torture chamber' nearly 2 years
Trump denounces 'disgrace' of reports of Russian ties to him
Weather Sketchers School Visit Contest sponsored by WeatherTech
Girl, 5, sexually assaulted; suspect on the run
Woman driving stolen SUV killed in Waukegan crash, police say
Show More
Teen rescued after locking self in shuttered Joliet prison
Man charged in West Side kidnapping, sexual assault
Missing girl found dead in restaurant; parents charged
Cab driver shot in Aurora attempted robbery; suspect in custody
Man fatally struck while changing tire on I-290 identified
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Woman, 2 children found dead in Lake in the Hills
Illinois' 100th General Assembly to be sworn in Wednesday
Shots fired at Target in South Loop during carjacking in parking garage
More Video