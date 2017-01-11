Sa'Rayah: Country Club Hills mom sings her heart out

Sa'Rayah grew up in Chicago at Cabrini-Green and has been singing since she was young. Her first solo was at the age of 5 in the church choir!This amazing mom of one, a little girl named Nyla, is following her dream of singing. She regularly sings in her church, and wasn't sure if she was ready, but her sister encouraged her to try out for "The Voice" and Sa'Rayah finally felt it was time. She made it through to the live show and found the experience surreal at times. Her appearance made her a target of cyberbullies and now she is trying to make a difference through her "Love Only" movement.She is hosting a live homecoming concert on Thursday. Details below."A Dream Come True"January 12th@ 8 PMDuSable Museum Theater740 E. 56th Place, ChicagoPresented by The Current Production CompanyFor more information and tickets, visit: http://www.sarayahofficial.com/