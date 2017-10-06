  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Police deliver update on Las Vegas mass shooting... NOW
Sasha Velour stops by WCL to talk about America's Next Drag Superstar

The reigning queen of RuPaul's Drag Race, Sasha Velour, stopped by WCL to fill us in on being named "America's Next Drag Superstar" and the event she is in town for! (WLS)

CHICAGO --
Alexander Hedges Steinberg, also known as Sasha Velour, is a gender-fluid drag queen and designer best known as the winner of Rupaul's Drag Race Season 9. Sasha's makeup and look transformations have been featured on places such as Vogue, Cosmopolitan, Vanity Fair, and Billboard.

For more on Sasha Velour, visit sashavelour.com.

For more on 'RuPaul's Drag Race' visit logotv.com/shows/rupauls-drag-race.

Sasha Velour is emceeing Howard Brown Health's third annual Halloween soiree, Big Orange Ball, on Oct. 21 at West Loop's Carnivale.

Eat, drink and be scary at Chicago's most vibrant Halloween extravaganza! Dress in your most daringly sexy, spooky or silly costume as craft cocktails and Latin-inspired bites are served. Guests will monster-mash the night away to beats by DJ Megan Taylor and DJ Ted Eiel. A fully immersive experience awaits at West Loop restaurant and event space Carnivale, with elaborate décor by Kehoe Designs, a raffle and (dead) silent auction. Bring your broomsticks and ghoulfriends to kick off the Halloween season at the hottest costume party in town.

All of the night's proceeds support Howard Brown Health, one of the nation's largest LGBTQ community health organizations serving more than 26,000 adults, youth and children each year.

For more on Howard Brown Health, visit howardbrown.org.

More on the Big Orange Ball visit howardbrown.org/event/big-orange-ball-2017.
