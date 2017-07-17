ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Scandal' star Jeff Perry to perform in Steppenwolf benefit

EMBED </>More Videos

Scandal star Jeff Perry is best known for his role as Cyrus, a shameless villain. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
"Scandal" star Jeff Perry is best known for his role as Cyrus, a shameless villain. Fans can see him in Chicago Monday night at a benefit performance for Steppenwolf Theatre.

Perry was raised in north suburban Highland Park and went to Illinois State University. He is also one of the founding members of Steppenwolf.

Perry will perform in a one-night-only show called, "Standup Shakespeare: A Concert Reading." The words of the Bard will be set to jazz, gospel and rock music.

The benefit is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. A limited number of half-price tickets will be released an hour before the performance.

ABC7's Janet Davies spoke with Perry about his dedication to Steppenwolf. They also talked about he's gearing up for the final season of "Scandal" and preparing to leave behind one of the most thrilling characters he's ever played.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentcelebritytheaterLincoln Park
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
'Scandal' star Jeff Perry returns to Chicago this weekend
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Chicago soul band JC Brooks performs
Ji hangs with Chicago Boyz Acrobatic Team
'Landline' hits Chicago theaters on July 28
Next on Windy City LIVE
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Police release suspect sketch in killings of 2 girls from Delphi, Ind.
Wisconsin family searches for answers after daughter dies at Mexico resort
Police: Mom found dead with bodies of 2 kids killed another woman
Woman shot at her gender-reveal party wasn't pregnant, police say
Fox River continues to rise in Algonquin
Delta hits back at Ann Coulter after her tweetstorm over seat mix-up
Police: 2 men shot to death in Woodlawn
Swim bans, advisories in effect Monday at Chicago beaches
Show More
10-year-old boy among 10 killed in weekend violence
See this? Doctors find 27 contact lenses in woman's eye
Australian woman in Minneapolis fatally shot by police after calling 911
Singer Aaron Carter, girlfriend arrested in Georgia
Abducted baby found safe, police say
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Wisconsin family searches for answers after daughter dies at Mexico resort
9 members of single family killed in Arizona flash flood; man missing
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video