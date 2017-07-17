'Scandal' star Jeff Perry to perform in Steppenwolf benefit

"Scandal" star Jeff Perry is best known for his role as Cyrus, a shameless villain. Fans can see him in Chicago Monday night at a benefit performance for Steppenwolf Theatre.Perry was raised in north suburban Highland Park and went to Illinois State University. He is also one of the founding members of Steppenwolf.Perry will perform in a one-night-only show called, "Standup Shakespeare: A Concert Reading." The words of the Bard will be set to jazz, gospel and rock music.The benefit is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. A limited number of half-price tickets will be released an hour before the performance.ABC7's Janet Davies spoke with Perry about his dedication to Steppenwolf. They also talked about he's gearing up for the final season of "Scandal" and preparing to leave behind one of the most thrilling characters he's ever played.