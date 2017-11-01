  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE AT 5PM: Barack Obama speaks at closing of Obama Foundation Summit
'School of Rock - The Musical' opens at Chicago's Cadillac Palace Theatre

CHICAGO (WLS) --
"School of Rock - The Musical" will play Broadway in Chicago's Cadillac Palace Theatre for a limited three-week engagement starting Wednesday until Nov. 19.

Actor Rob Colletti, who plays the lead as failed, wannabe rock star Dewey Finn, visited the ABC7 studio on Wednesday to talk about the show.

Based on the hit film, the musical follows Finn as he decides to earn a few extra bucks by posing as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school. There he turns a class of straight-A students into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band. While teaching these pint-sized prodigies what it means to truly rock, Finn falls for the school's beautiful, but uptight headmistress, helping her rediscover the wild child within.

Tuesdays at 7:30 p.m.
Wednesdays at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Thursdays at 7:30 p.m.

Fridays at 7:30 p.m.
Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Sundays at 2 p.m.
*No matinee on Wed., Nov. 1
*Additional matinee on Thurs., Nov. 2 and evening performance on Sun., Nov. 5

Tickets range from $27-$98 with a select number of premium seats available.

Tickets are available for groups of 10 or more by calling Broadway in Chicago Group Sales at (312) 977-1710. Tickets are available at all Broadway in Chicago Box Offices (24 W. Randolph St., 151 W. Randolph St., 18 W. Monroe St. and 175 E. Chestnut), the Broadway in Chicago Ticket Line at (800) 775-2000 and online at www.BroadwayInChicago.com.

The Cadillac Palace Theatre is located at 151 W Randolph St, Chicago.
