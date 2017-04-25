ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

See the trailer for ABC's 'Dirty Dancing' remake

Abigail Breslin and Colt Prattes will take on the roles of Jennifer Grey and Johnny Castle in the new ABC adaptation of the classic love story. (ABC)

"Nobody puts Baby in a corner."

Dirty Dancing fans are getting a glimpse of ABC's remake of the classic film in a new trailer, complete with the film's most iconic line.



The television event will star Abigail Breslin as Frances "Baby" Houseman and Colt Prattes as dance instructor Johnny Castle. Debra Messing, Nicole Scherzinger, Sarah Hyland and more will also star.

The fresh take on the story will feature choreography from Hamilton's Andy Blankenbuehler. It will also include updated versions of classic songs like "Time of My Life," which can be heard in the trailer.


"Discover what happens to Baby and Johnny after that summer and more about the supporting characters from the original film. This fresh reimagining explores the relationship between Jake and Marjorie Houseman, Lisa's goals in life and uncovers a fully realized character in Neil, with plenty of surprises in store," according to ABC.

Dirty Dancing will premiere Wednesday, May 24 on ABC.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC and this station.
Related Topics:
entertainmentmoviestelevisionmovie sequelsdistractiontrendingbuzzworthywatercoolerABC
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Elton John cancels Las Vegas shows after hospitalization
Promotions, Sweepstakes, Rules
'Dancing with the Stars' - men vs. women, and a surprising elimination
Erin Moran autopsy reveals likely cause of death
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Woman killed in Hanover Park hit-and-run motorcycle crash
'Bachelor' star accused of leaving scene of deadly Iowa crash
Woman mistakes real IRS for scam, ignores officer
Beauty pageant winner pleads guilty to child porn
Pregnant mom injured in crash that killed husband, mother, 2-year-old son
Police: Wife's Fitbit logs steps after husband says she died
95 arrested in 5-day ICE roundup
Show More
Consumer Reports: Samsung Galaxy S8 early tests
Muddy jeans selling for $425 at Nordstrom
Woman dead, sister celebrating birthday critical after alleged DUI crash with officer
Arkansas conducts nation's 1st double execution since 2000
Ex-Michigan City cop charged in rape of woman with mental disability
More News
Photos
Shedd Aquarium celebrates baby dolphin's 1st birthday
Target recalls 560K Easter, dinosaur toys
PHOTOS: Happy National Pet Day!
Street named for Javy Baez, Cubs teammates take over town
More Photos