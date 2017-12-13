HOLIDAY

New Year's Rockin' Eve performers list: Kelly Clarkson, K-Pop sensation BTS

Kelly Clarkson performs at the Billboard Women in Music event (left) and members of BTS pose in the press room at the American Music Awards. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP|Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Kelly Clarkson, K-Pop sensation BTS and many other favorite artists are going to ring in the new year by rocking out.

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest has announced the list of performers that will take the stage in both New York and Los Angeles during the celebration that will kick off 2018.

The tweet about the announcement by BTS, who has a large online following, was liked more than 196,000 times in less than a day.


The show will be hosted by Ryan Seacrest and Jenny McCarthy in Times Square, with Ciara hosting in Hollywood.


Here's the full list of performers.

TIMES SQUARE

Camila Cabello
Nick Jonas

Sugarland

HOLLYWOOD

Kelly Clarkson
Kane Brown
BTS
Fitz and the Tantrums

Khalid
Marshmello
Shawn Mendes
Charlie Puth

Don't miss Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest on Dec. 31 starting at 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT on ABC.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC and this station.
