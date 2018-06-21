Set sail on Lake Michigan with new Siren Song Sailing Charters

A new business offering sailing tours has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Siren Song Sailing Charters, the fresh arrival is located at 3100 Lakefront Trail and casts off from Belmont Harbor in the Lakeview neighborhood.
The owners have been sailing on Lake Michigan for 25 years and currently operate a 1982 36-foot sailboat, per the business' website.
Weekday charters are set at $175 per hour with a two-hour minimum. Buckle in for a sunset cruise for $200 per hour or gear up for the Air and Water Show Package in mid-August, which runs for three hours and costs $300 per hour. Prices do not include a 9 percent Chicago Amusement Tax. Sailing lessons are also available. Check out the full website here.
With just one review on Yelp thus far, Siren Song Sailing Charters currently has a five-star rating.
Vanessa P., who reviewed the business on June 12, said, "You won't be disappointed. There's nothing like a peaceful sail on beautiful Lake Michigan. Captain Kevin and his first mate Karen are very professional, their boat clean and their knowledge of sailing impeccable."
Intrigued? Contact the business at 773-726-2130 to learn more. Siren Song Sailing Charters is open from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.
