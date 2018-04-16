Shark Tank open casting call in Chicago

CHICAGO (NEWS RELEASE) --"Shark Tank," the critically acclaimed entrepreneurial reality show that has become a culturally defining series, will be holding an open casting call at The Small Business Expo in Chicago, IL on Thursday, May 24, 2018 at UIC Forum Main Hall (725 W. Roosevelt Rd. Chicago, IL 60608).
The "Shark Tank" open casting call will give entrepreneurs the opportunity to complete a one-minute pitch of their idea, product or business to a member of the show's official Casting Team. The format of the one-minute pitch is nearly identical to those commonly seen on the show itself each week.
Numbered wristbands (which will determine the order in which you make your "Shark Tank" pitch) will be distributed on the property from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM. The interviews begin at 10:00 AM.
To apply for the "Shark Tank" open casting call, complete the official Application Packet. The Application Packet can be downloaded from the show's official website and must be completed when you bring it with you to the event. The Application Packet contains a wide variety of detailed questions about your business, product, brand or idea, so it is advised that you have it completed well in advance of the actual event.
About "Shark Tank"
The recipient of the 2017, 2016, 2015 and 2014 Emmy Award for Outstanding Structured Reality Program, "Shark Tank" features The Sharks -- tough, self-made, multi-millionaire and billionaire tycoons -- as they invest in America's best businesses and products. The Sharks will give people from all walks of life the chance to chase the American dream, and potentially secure business deals that could make them millionaires.
Mark Burnett, Clay Newbill, Yun Lingner and Phil Gurin are the executive producers of "Shark Tank," which is based on the Japanese "Dragons' Den" format, created by Nippon Television Network Corporation. The series is produced by MGM Television in association with Sony Pictures Television.