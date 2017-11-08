ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Sia tweets nude photo in effort to thwart paparazzi

EMBED </>More Videos

Famously photo-shy singer Sia has tweeted out a naked picture of herself after learning that someone was trying to sell nude paparazzi photos of her. (KABC)

Famously photo-shy singer Sia has tweeted out a naked picture of herself after learning that someone was trying to sell nude paparazzi photos of her.

Sia posted the blurry nude shot showing her behind Monday and added: "Someone is apparently trying to sell naked photos of me to my fans. Save your money, here it is for free." The photo includes a watermark denoting it as a preview shot and has a message that says 14 additional photos would be made available if purchased.

The Australian singer is known for appearing on stage and in music videos with elaborate wigs and masks covering her face. She has explained in the past that she hides her face at times to maintain privacy and avoid a celebrity lifestyle.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentmusicmusic newspaparazziu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Here are your 2017 CMA Awards winners
Tribute and triumph are the focus of the 51st annual CMA Awards
Jimmy Buffett musical to debut in Chicago
YouTube star Karina Garcia talks slime
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Obama to report for jury duty in Cook County
Newborn left at NW Indiana fire station
Human arm found near Montrose Beach may be linked to Elgin murder
Chicago Police Department K9 officer dies
Chicago Weather: Wednesday morning is coldest of the season so far
Transgender Virginia candidate makes history and how other races to watch turned out
LiAngelo Ball, 2 other UCLA basketball players arrested in China
Phone scammers pretending to be Will County sheriff's official
Show More
After girlfriend's on-air murder, ex-anchor wins office
Trump warns Kim 'regime in grave danger ... we will not be intimidated'
Northwestern student struck during attempted burglary, officials say
26 teen girls found dead at sea
More News
Top Video
Obama to report for jury duty in Cook County
Chicago Weather: Wednesday morning is coldest of the season so far
Tribute and triumph are the focus of the 51st annual CMA Awards
Obama to report for jury duty in Chicago Wednesday
More Video