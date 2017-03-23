Sib Hashian, drummer for rock band Boston, dies during cruise

Sib Hashian, the drummer for the rock band Boston, died after collapsing during a performance on a music cruise, his son told Eyewitness News.The drummer's son, Adam, said Hashian was in the middle of a set on stage aboard the Legends of Rock Cruise when he collapsed on Wednesday and died. He was 67 years old.Hashian played drums for Boston, the band behind the chart-topping hit, "More Than a Feeling."The Legends of Rock Cruise took off from Miami on March 18 with stops planned in St. Maarten, Puerto Rico and the Bahamas before it was scheduled to return to Miami on March 25, according to the itinerary posted on the cruise's website.