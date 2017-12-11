  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
Queens of the Stone Age singer apologizes for kicking photographer in head during show

Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme says he is "truly sorry" after kicking a photographer in the head. (KTRK)

LOS ANGELES --
Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme is apologizing for kicking a female photographer in the head during a holiday concert Saturday in Los Angeles.

Photographer Chelsea Lauren posted a video of the incident on her Instagram, saying it was unprovoked and that Homme smiled at her before he hit her.

Lauren says she checked out of the hospital and is doing OK.

Homme released a statement explaining that he was kicking over lighting equipment on the stage and "would never intentionally cause harm to anyone."


Homme also wrote that he hopes Lauren accepts his "sincere apology."

Related Topics:
entertainmentconcertu.s. & worldcaught on camerabandCalifornia
