WINDY CITY LIVE

Sneak peek under the tent at 'Cavalia Odysseo'

EMBED </>More News Videos

Cavalia Odysseo performances run through April 23. (WLS)

"Cavalia Odysseo" - called the Best Show Ever -- rides into Chicago for a series of performances through April 23. It's the combination of song, dance, acrobatics, aerialists and equestrian performances all woven together with beautiful music, and ever changing scenery - it is an experience you've never seen before and don't want to miss.

Ryan got a sneak peek and an exclusive behind the scenes tour, and he gives us a look into the wonderful world of "Cavalia Odysseo."

Also, Ji is going to the April 19 performance, and we want to send 10 lucky viewers with her! Visit the WCL website to register for a chance to win this VIP experience with Ji: http://abc7chicago.com/windycitylive/

For tickets and more information about Cavalia, visit: https://cavalia.com/chicago/#whhixPtgjbKoJocq.97

#odysseoCHI
@Cavalia
Related Topics:
entertainmentWindy City LIVE
Load Comments
WINDY CITY LIVE
Alessi presents 'In The Kitchen': Roe Conn
Designer Donna Karan visits Winnetka boutique
Chris Jones hypnotizes WCL audience
Zeshan B. performs timeless soul classics
More Windy City LIVE
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Sweepstakes, Rules, Promotions
Barry Manilow hid being gay for decades, married manager
Mel B, of Spice Girls, alleges years of abuse by estranged husband
Kendall Jenner's protest Pepsi ad sparks online backlash
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Man charged in South Shore quadruple murder; suspect's father shot day before
Rain turns to snow; wind gusts up to 60 mph, waves up to 22 ft possible
Couple attacked with hammer for apparently having 'fancy' boat, being white
Murder suspect posts $60M in property for bail
Bannon bumped from National Security Council
2 shot in Stickney home invasion
Kendall Jenner's protest Pepsi ad sparks online backlash
Show More
Mel B, of Spice Girls, alleges years of abuse by estranged husband
Police ID suspect in shooting death of mom in front of 2 kids
Syria chemical attack kills 72, including many children; Trump blames Assad, Obama
Top Mexican official tipped off drug cartel about probe, federal indictment says
Barry Manilow hid being gay for decades, married manager
More News
Top Video
CPS, 1871 partnership trains youth entrepreneurs
CTU meets to discuss possible one-day walkout on May 1
Aspire for weight loss
Syria chemical attack kills 72, including many children; Trump blames Assad, Obama
More Video