Sneak peek under the tent at 'Cavalia Odysseo'

"Cavalia Odysseo" - called the Best Show Ever -- rides into Chicago for a series of performances through April 23. It's the combination of song, dance, acrobatics, aerialists and equestrian performances all woven together with beautiful music, and ever changing scenery - it is an experience you've never seen before and don't want to miss.
Ryan got a sneak peek and an exclusive behind the scenes tour, and he gives us a look into the wonderful world of "Cavalia Odysseo."
Also, Ji is going to the April 19 performance, and we want to send 10 lucky viewers with her! Visit the WCL website to register for a chance to win this VIP experience with Ji: http://abc7chicago.com/windycitylive/
For tickets and more information about Cavalia, visit: https://cavalia.com/chicago/#whhixPtgjbKoJocq.97
#odysseoCHI
@Cavalia
entertainmentWindy City LIVE
