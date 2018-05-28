ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Laid back: Snoop Dogg sets Guinness World Record by making largest gin and juice

EMBED </>More Videos

Snoop Dogg used 180 bottles of gin to set the record. (Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

In honor of his infamous song "Gin and Juice," rap icon Snoop Dogg is now a world recorder holder for making the largest paradise cocktail.

The rapper was performing at the Bottle Rock Napa Valley Music Festival on Saturday. Snoop Dogg, hip-hop singer Warren G and "Top Chef" winner Michael Voltaggio were seen on stage making the world's largest gin and juice that was certified by Guinness.


The crew filled a vessel that stood five feet tall and three feet wide with 180 bottles of gin, according to the Mercury News. The juice was donated by Whole Foods.

Snoop Dogg's "Gin and Juice" was produced by Dr. Dre in 1993. The song was a part of the artist's multi-platinum album "Doggystyle." "Gin and Juice" peaked at number eight on the Billboard Hot 100.
